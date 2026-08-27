Apple's 'surprise and shine' event on Sept 9: iPhone 18 Pro, Ultra expected

Apple has scheduled its “Surprise and shine” event for September 9, where the company will likely launch the iPhone 18 Pro series, along with its maiden foldable iPhone, which could be called the iPhone Ultra. The presentation is scheduled to take place at Apple Park in Cupertino and will also be the first major Apple product launch under John Ternus, who is scheduled to take over as the company's CEO from Tim Cook on September 1.

This year's iPhone launch is expected to follow a different schedule. Apple is reportedly splitting the iPhone 18 series into two launches, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone Air models expected to arrive in the first half of 2027 rather than at the September event.

Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/SLkIcNmLwP — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 26, 2026

Apple September 9 event: Details

Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 10 am PT, or 10:30 pm IST

Venue: Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park, Cupertino, California

Live stream: Apple.com, Apple TV app and YouTube Live

Apple's Surprise and shine event: What to expect

iPhone Ultra

The biggest expected addition to the iPhone lineup is Apple's first foldable iPhone, which could also be the first Apple product to get the “Ultra” branding. The device is expected to use a book-style foldable design with a 5.5-inch outer display and a roughly 7.8-inch internal display.

Reports suggest the foldable iPhone could feature an under-display camera on the internal screen, while the external display could use a punch-hole camera.

As per a previous Bloomberg report, the foldable iPhone could feature a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising primary and ultra-wide-angle cameras. The foldable iPhone is also expected to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone.

Pricing is expected to place the device above Apple's existing iPhone lineup, with the report stating that the device could start at around $2,000.

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely accompany the iPhone Ultra at the September event. The devices will likely be powered by the new A20 Pro chip, based on a 2nm manufacturing process, along with Apple's C2 modem.

Camera upgrades are also expected. The iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a variable-aperture main camera, while Apple is also reportedly working on under-display Face ID technology.

The overall design is expected to remain similar to the previous generation, with changes focused more on internal hardware and cameras.

ALSO READ: Apple refreshes Mac mini with new M6 chip: Check India price, offers The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are expected to follow in the first half of 2027 as part of Apple's reported split launch schedule.

Apple Watch and AirPods

Apple is also expected to refresh its smartwatch lineup at the September event. The Apple Watch Series 12 is tipped to receive a relatively limited update, with a new health sensor and changes to the band attachment system among the reported possibilities.

The Apple Watch Ultra 4 could also be introduced, with reports pointing to changes in its design and additional sensors. Details around the expected upgrades remain limited.

Apple could also introduce new AirPods at the September event. The company is reportedly working on a new generation of AirPods Pro, with camera-equipped earbuds among the features under development. Reports have suggested that cameras on the earbuds could work with Apple's Visual Intelligence features, allowing the system to interpret objects and surroundings.

However, there is a chance that Apple will launch the new AirPods Pro next year, while debuting AirPods 4 at the event.