Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras, what to expect

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, potentially reshaping the future of its smartphone portfolio. According to a report by 9To5Google, the maiden foldable from Apple, possibly called the iPhone Fold, may feature a book-style folding design, a crease-free display, and a quad-camera setup. It could also feature a titanium body, similar to Pro models in the current generation iPhone 16 series.
Foldable displays
The iPhone Fold is expected to feature a 7.8-inch main display and a 5.5-inch cover display, making it the first iPhone to include both a screen larger and smaller than any current model. The main screen size would bring it close to the earlier iPad mini, offering a tablet-like experience, while the cover display may resemble the compact design of the iPhone mini. For reference, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sports a 6.5-inch display on the cover and an 8-inch main bendable display.
Crease-free book-style design
One of the major highlights could be a “crease-free” display, addressing a longstanding drawback of folding smartphones. Apple is reportedly working on a seamless display experience, with the phone folding like a book. The device may measure around 9–9.5mm when folded and 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded. If true, the first foldable device from Apple will not rank among the thinnest. The current-generation book-style foldable from Samsung measures 8.9mm in folded state and 4.2mm when unfolded, making it the slimmest foldable in the Indian market.
Quad-camera system
The iPhone Fold may sport a quad-camera setup, including:
- Two rear cameras (48MP each)
- One front camera when folded (24MP)
- One front camera when unfolded (24MP)
While the exact configuration of the rear lenses is not confirmed, Apple may opt for either ultra-wide or telephoto as the secondary camera. Both front-facing cameras are likely to be housed in hole-punch cutouts on their respective displays.
Touch ID instead of Face ID
The foldable iPhone is expected to ditch Face ID in favour of Touch ID for biometric authentication. The fingerprint sensor will likely be embedded into the side button, as seen in the iPhone SE models. This could be due to space constraints and the added complexity of placing Face ID sensors on both the inner and outer displays.
Titanium frame
Despite reports suggesting the iPhone 17 Pro series may drop titanium, Apple is expected to bring back the titanium build for the iPhone Fold. This could be a strategic move to offer lightweight durability in a more premium form factor.