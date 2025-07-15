Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After YouTube, Meta tightens rules against unoriginal content on Facebook

Meta introduces stricter enforcement against reused content on Facebook, aiming to protect creators posting original content, curb spam, and reduce fake engagement across the platform

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Meta has rolled out stricter enforcement measures against unoriginal content on Facebook, targeting accounts that repeatedly share reused text, photos, or videos without adding meaningful changes. The new policy aims to curb spam, fake engagement, and content duplication while promoting fair visibility and attribution for creators posting original content.
 
As part of the enforcement, Meta will demote comments, reduce post reach, and restrict monetisation eligibility for accounts engaged in habitual reposting without transformation. The company is also exploring attribution tools that link duplicate posts back to the original version, helping creators retain credit and control over their content.

Reinforcing originality

The move comes in the wake of similar updates from YouTube, which recently revised its guidelines around unoriginal content, particularly material that is mass-produced or generated using artificial intelligence without unique value.
 
 
Meta clarified that its actions are aimed at direct reposting without permission or originality. Content formats such as reaction videos, trend participation, or transformative edits will not be penalised.

Enforcement actions

Meta said accounts that violate the policy may be temporarily removed from monetisation programmes and face reduced content distribution. The company will also deprioritise duplicate videos in its recommendation algorithms.
 
In support of original creators, Meta is testing a feature that links duplicate videos to their original source, ensuring that viewers are guided to the authentic content.
 
According to a Meta blog post, the company has already:
  • Removed nearly 10 million impersonation accounts in 2024
  • Acted against over 500,000 accounts involved in spam or fake engagement
What qualifies as unoriginal content
 
Unoriginal content, as defined by Meta, involves repeatedly reposting someone else’s work, including text, images, or videos, without credit or transformation. Meta encourages resharing with creative input, including:
  • Commentary
  • Reactions
  • Voiceovers
  • Participation in trends with a personal twist
  • Simple practices like adding a watermark or stitching clips together do not meet Meta’s threshold for meaningful enhancement.
Best practices for creators on Facebook
 
To maximise reach and monetisation potential on Facebook, Meta advises content creators to:
  • Post original content filmed or created by themselves
  • Add meaningful enhancements when using third-party content (e.g. commentary, voiceovers)
  • Tell compelling stories that build viewer engagement
  • Avoid visible third-party watermarks and app logos in videos
  • Write high-quality captions without all-caps, excessive hashtags, or outbound links
Meta said these steps will help creators stay compliant, stand out in the feed, and build lasting audience relationships.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

