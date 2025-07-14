Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026: What to expect

Apple may be gearing up to make its affordable iPhone "e" lineup an annual affair, with the iPhone 17e expected to launch as early as spring 2026 featuring upgraded internals and a familiar design

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Apple is said to be preparing a follow-up to its budget-friendly iPhone 16e model, with a potential launch timeline set for early 2026. According to a report by 9To5Google, Apple may be turning the “e” line of iPhones into an annual release cycle. The company is reportedly already developing the “iPhone 17e,” with a spring 2026 launch window in sight.
 
Although the iPhone 16e was not Apple’s first attempt at offering a more affordable iPhone, it marked a shift by replacing the SE series and integrating a lower-cost option directly into the numbered iPhone lineup. Apple has long experimented with entry-level iPhones, beginning with the iPhone 5c in 2013 and followed by several SE models. However, none of these lines have seen regular, yearly updates. With the iPhone 17e reportedly in the works, that may finally be changing. 
 

iPhone 17e: What to expect

The iPhone 17e is expected to feature a notable performance boost. As per the report, it could move from the A18 chip used in the iPhone 16e to the yet-to-be-announced A19 chip, which is likely to make its debut with the flagship iPhone 17 series later in 2025.
 
Another significant update may come in the form of connectivity. The iPhone 17e is said to be the first model that could ship with Apple’s next-generation in-house modem, dubbed the C2. This would be the successor to Apple’s first custom modem chip. However, the report cautions that production delays could push the C2’s debut to the iPhone 18 lineup in late 2026. 

As for the design, Apple is expected to keep things familiar. The iPhone 17e will likely stick with the iPhone 16e’s form factor, including the single 48MP rear camera and a front notch for the selfie camera and Face ID — rather than adopting the newer Dynamic Island design seen on higher-end models.

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

