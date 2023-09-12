Apple gets patent for matte black finish on anodised parts: What it means

American technology giant Apple has been reportedly granted a patent in the US to apply matte black finish on anodised parts of its products. Essentially, it means that future Apple products such as iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and even smartwatches could possibly feature matte black appearance on anodised surfaces. This would allow Apple to go with true black colour, rather than dark grey or blue. The latest patent granted to Apple refers to the use of an anodised part that comprises both a metal substrate and an anodised layer that is created from the metal substrate.





In the Watch series, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 9 together with the second-generation Watch Ultra model. As for the AirPods, it is expected to get the USB type-C case. In related company’s news, Apple is set to kick off its annual September event on Tuesday, September 12. At the event, the company is expected to announce its 2023 line of iPhones, Watches, and an updated AirPods. In the iPhone line, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.In the Watch series, Apple is expected to launch the Watch Series 9 together with the second-generation Watch Ultra model. As for the AirPods, it is expected to get the USB type-C case.

A recent report from 9to5Mac hints at possible price drop in older generation iPhones after the launch of iPhone 15 series. According to the report, Apple would reduce the prices of the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus models. Alongside, Apple is expected to discontinue older models such as iPhone 14 Pro owing to lower sales in the US.





Important to note, however, the older generation models are likely to continue alongside the iPhone 15 series in India since it is the older generation models that drive Apple's sales in the country