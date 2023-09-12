Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.20%)
67260.03 + 132.95
Nifty (-0.13%)
19970.20 -26.15
Nifty Midcap (-2.00%)
40615.90 -828.30
Nifty Smallcap (-3.18%)
5804.50 -190.90
Nifty Bank (0.03%)
45584.45 + 13.75
Heatmap

Elon Musk's Starlink may soon get a licence to start its services in India

The telecom ministry is expected to hold a meeting later this month to discuss the proposal of Starlink for a GMPCS service license, and it is likely to be passed

Starlink, Elon Musk

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's Starlink may get a nod to start its service in India from the telecom ministry, The Times of India (TOI) reported on Tuesday. The satellite company has been stuck with the home ministry over security reasons for months now.

The ministry is expected to hold a meeting later this month to discuss the proposal of Starlink for a global mobile personal communication by satellite (GMPCS) services license, and it is likely to be passed, a source was quoted as saying in the report. However, some last-minute hiccups cannot be ruled out.

After the GMPCS, Starlink would need to get approvals from several government wings and the space ministry. Then, it can start working towards launching its operations in the country.

Currently, Mukesh Ambani's Jio and Sunil Mittal-backed One Web have GMPCS licences in India. Jio is in a partnership with Luxembourg-based SES. Jeff Bezos also has a similar project titled "Kuiper," but it is yet to come to India.

Starlink was reprimanded by the telecom ministry in 2021 when it started taking advance orders for its devices in India without having a license. Ober 5,000 subscribers had placed their pre-orders costing about $99 each.

The company was also asked to refund the money collected from Indians.

Also Read

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Starlink a step closer to launching its satellite-based internet in India

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

How Elon Musk's empire has made him a problem for the Biden administration

Apple Inc's high-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in five charts

Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026 under new deal

HMD Global launches Nokia G42 5G budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Elon Musk's Starship launch halted after FAA cites 63 regulatory fixes

AI detects gallbladder cancer as accurately as radiologists in India: Study


Earlier in June, Reuters reported that Starlink is lobbying India not to auction the satellite broadband spectrum and just assign licences in line with a global trend. It said the spectrum is a natural resource that should be shared by companies. An auction may impose geographical restrictions that will raise costs, it said.

On the other hand, Reliance disagrees and has called for an auction in a public submission to the Centre, saying foreign satellite service providers could offer voice and data services and compete with traditional telecom players, so there must be an auction to achieve a level playing field.

In signs of deepening rivalry, an industry source was quoted as saying that Reliance will continue nudging the government to auction satellite spectrum and not agree to the demands of foreign companies. 

Interestingly, Starlink's view on auctions is shared by Project Kuiper and One Web.
Topics : Elon Musk broadband Airtel Reliance Jio BS Web Reports Technology Companies telecom services

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon