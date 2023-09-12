Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.16%)
67019.32 -107.76
Nifty (-0.13%)
19969.75 -26.60
Nifty Midcap (-2.15%)
40551.60 -892.60
Nifty Smallcap (-3.02%)
5814.20 -181.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
45484.45 -86.25
Heatmap

Apple 'Wonderlust' event today: How to watch livestream and what to expect

iPhone 15 series, along with Watch Series 9 and AirPods, is likely to launch at the Apple event scheduled for September 12

Apple, Apple event, Apple launch event, Apple Wonderlust event, iPhone 15, Apple watch 9, Apple watch series 9, Apple AirPods, iPhone, Airpods, New iPhone

Apple ‘Wonderlust’ event will take place at Apple Park, California

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American technology giant Apple is set to kick off its annual September event on Tuesday, September 12. Called ‘Wonderlust’, the event is hosted at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, California for in-person gathering. It will start at 10AM (Pacific Time), and Apple will livestream the presentation online for a global audience. Below are the details:

When, where, and how to watch livestream in India

Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event will livestream on multiple platforms, including the company’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In India, the livestream will kick off at 10:30PM. You can watch the event livestream through the video embedded below. Alternatively, you can follow our live blog to get the latest updates from the event.

What to expect

Traditionally, Apple’s September event is all about the iPhone and it is expected to be the same this year. It is anticipated that Apple would unveil the iPhone 15 lineup, which would include the baseline iPhone 15 and its bigger 15 Plus model along with two high-end models – the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Also Read: Apple Inc's high-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in five charts

The next-gen iPhones are expected to get major upgrades, including USB-C port, Dynamic Island, titanium frame, new camera sensors, and an action button replacing the mute button.
Along with the iPhone series, Apple is likely to announce the new Watch Series 9 and the second generation of the Watch Ultra. A new S9 processor, aided by a new U2 chip for improved location tracking, will likely power the Apple watch. Other updates might include- next-gen optical heart rate monitor, more colour options and a new band with magnetic buckle.
The AirPods might not get any major upgrades this year, but a newer variant with USB-C on the charging case is expected to be released at the ‘Wonderlust’ event.
The event could also see Apple announcing official release dates for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 and tvOS 17, which were unveiled in June at the WWDC 23 event.

Also Read: HMD Global launches Nokia G42 5G budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Also Read

Apple AirPods may soon come with health tracking, body temperature features

Apple Watch 9 to bring U2 chip, more accurate sensors, and more: Report

Apple 'Wonderlust' event on Sep 12: What to expect besides iPhone 15 series

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

It's Google versus US in the biggest antitrust trial in over 2 decades

Elon Musk's Starlink may soon get a licence to start its services in India

Apple Inc's high-stakes iPhone 15 launch explained in five charts

Qualcomm to supply Apple Inc with 5G chips until 2026 under new deal

HMD Global launches Nokia G42 5G budget smartphone in India: Price, specs

Watch Apple’s Wonderlust event livestream

Topics : Apple Inc Apple iPhone Apple India Apple event Apple iPhones Apple iPhone prices iPhones

First Published: Sep 12 2023 | 10:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreCredit Suisse caseStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayVijay Sethupathi | MaharajaTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strikeAir Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stakeG20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon