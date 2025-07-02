Apple reportedly planning low-cost MacBook with iPhone chip: What to expect

Apple might be planning to launch a more affordable MacBook model, powered by an iPhone chip. According to supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo, the said MacBook is going to be powered by the Apple Silicon A18 Pro chip, which debuted on the iPhone 16 series.
According to an X (formerly Twitter) post from Kuo, the more affordable MacBook, powered by the A18 Pro and sporting a 13-inch screen, is expected to be unveiled by 2026. At present, the most affordable MacBook model is the 13-inch MacBook Air which is powered by an M4 chip and costs Rs 99,999 in India. The anticipated A-series chip powered MacBook is expected to be priced significantly less than the current MacBook Air.
Kuo says that with the introduction of this affordable MacBook, “Apple aims to return total MacBook shipments to the COVID-19 peak of around 25 million units in 2026 (vs. an estimated 20 million units in 2025). The more-affordable MacBook is projected to account for 5–7 million units for 2026.”
Further details about this MacBook might surface in the coming months.
Apple might unveil multiple XR devices by 2028
In related news, Apple is expected to broaden its extended reality (XR) portfolio in the coming years, introducing a range of new head-mounted devices. As per Kuo, the company could roll out various products between 2027 and 2028 — including lighter headsets, smart glasses, and XR glasses with built-in displays.
Kuo also suggests that Apple might debut an upgraded Vision Pro headset powered by an M5 chip by late 2025. However, 2026 may not see any fresh XR hardware releases from the company.
Come 2027, Apple may unveil a much lighter XR headset dubbed “Vision Air,” positioned as a more affordable alternative to the $3,999 Vision Pro. This upcoming model is rumoured to run on Apple’s top-tier iPhone chip.
In the same year, the company is also expected to debut its first pair of smart glasses. As reported by The Verge, these glasses could come equipped with features like voice control, gesture input, a built-in camera for video recording, and advanced AI-based environmental sensing.