Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus discloses Nord CE5 specs: 7100 mAh battery, 80W charging, and more

OnePlus discloses Nord CE5 specs: 7100 mAh battery, 80W charging, and more

OnePlus Nord CE5, launching on July 8, will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350, and boasts a 50MP Sony camera with 4K 60fps support, the company has confirmed

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5

Nord 5 and Nord CE5 Photo: OnePlus

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has confirmed key specifications for its upcoming Nord CE5 smartphone ahead of its launch in India on July 8, alongside the Nord 5. The Nord CE5 will feature a 7,100mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, and 80W fast charging support.
 
The company said the Nord CE5 will integrate Battery Health MagicO, OnePlus’s proprietary system-level charging management solution designed to preserve long-term battery health.

OnePlus Nord CE5: What to expect

The Nord CE5 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM. It will support bypass charging, allowing the device to draw power directly from the charger during gaming sessions, bypassing the battery to reduce heat and battery strain.
 
 
OnePlus claims that just 10 minutes of charging will allow for over six hours of YouTube video playback.
 
On the camera front, the Nord CE5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It will support 4K video recording at 60fps and include RAW HDR and Real Tone technology from the OnePlus 13 for improved colour accuracy, detail, and skin tone reproduction. 

OnePlus Nord CE5: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch OLED, Full HD+, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-600) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 7,100mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus Nord 5: What to expect

The more powerful OnePlus Nord 5 will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and LPDDR5X RAM, aimed at gamers and power users. It will feature a Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system, incorporating a large vapour chamber and graphene materials for better thermal performance.
 
For imaging, the Nord 5 will offer a 50MP Sony LYT700 main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 front camera. 

OnePlus Nord 5: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM: LPDDR5X
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front Camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Chinese smartphones

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

