Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 2 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out a batch of redeem codes for July 2, offering players an opportunity to grab exclusive in-game rewards. These can include special outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary power boosts.
Since these codes are only valid for a short time and can be used by a limited number of players, it’s best to claim them quickly.
Below is the list of currently active codes and a simple guide on how to use them. ALSO READ | Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for July 2 are:
- FFMTYQPXFGX6
- FFRSX4CYHXZ8
- QWER89ASDFGH
- BNML12ZXCVBN
- CVBN45QWERTY
- GFDS78POIUAS
- JHGF01LKJHGF
- MNBV34ASDFZX
- LKJH67QWERTB
- POIU90ZXCVNM
- TREW23ASDFGH
- YUIO56BNMLKJ
- FFDMNQX9KGX2
- FFSGT9KNQXT6
- XF4S9KCW7KY2
- FFPURTXQFKX3
- FFYNCXG2F245
Also Read
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is claimed successfully, the rewards are delivered directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, those get credited to the account immediately.
These codes can unlock a range of items such as Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic content.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and remains active for only 12 hours, so players should act fast before they expire or get fully claimed.