Apple reportedly working on gen-AI like features in Siri: Details here

Apple is gearing up for its upcoming event ‘Wonderlust’ on September 12, where the US technology giant is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series. While the early event buzz is centered on the iPhone, there are reports coming in that could take the limelight away from the phones.

According to media reports, Apple is training its virtual assistant, Siri, with generative artificial intelligence. Besides, there are reports that Apple is spending millions of dollars to develop an in-house language model called Ajax.

According to a news article on MacRumours, Apple is preparing Siri for AI's future by enabling deeper integration with the Shortcuts automation tool. The new Siri is expected to be part of the iOS 18 update, which is likely to be released in late 2024. Apple also plans to incorporate language models in Siri, enabling users to automate complex tasks using generative AI.

Besides, Apple is working on its in-house large language model called Ajax to power its generative AI applications. According to news reports, Apple’s generative AI model would have the potential to recognise and generate image, text, and videos along with automating tasks like converting GIFs, generating 3D scenes and more.

At present, Apple plans to integrate LLMs into its voice assistant Siri. Bloomberg had previously reported that Apple’s large language model will be called Ajax GPT. It is touted to be better than OpenAI's GPT 3.5 by Apple enthusiasts.

John Giannandrea, Apple's head of AI, and a new team of 16 members named the “Foundational Model,” are working on large-language models (LLMs). John was hired in 2018 to improve Siri before which he was working for Google.

Until now, Siri is the only Apple product with AI at the core. Its heart monitoring and fall detection features use machine learning apart from this.