Apple rolls out iOS 18.6 update to eligible iPhone models: What's new

Apple's iOS 18.6 update fixes a Photos app bug, patches security flaws, and updates the app installation experience for EU users. It's likely the final update before iOS 26 arrives

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Apple has begun rolling out iOS 18.6 for eligible iPhone models. This update is expected to be the last major release for iOS 18 cycle before the stable version of iOS 26 rolls out later this year. While it does not introduce flashy new features, iOS 18.6 includes critical bug fixes, security patches, and interface tweaks for users in the European Union.
 
iOS 26 is already available in public beta version on eligible iPhone models, offering a preview of Liquid Glass UI design and new features.

iOS 18.6: What is new

According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 18.6 addresses a Photos app issue that had prevented some users from sharing their Memory Movies. The update also fixes a security vulnerability that could have allowed “non-privileged users” to alter restricted network settings, potentially triggering a denial-of-service issue. It also includes other security updates.
 

In addition, the update introduces changes to the app installation experience for EU users, in line with ongoing compliance efforts with the Digital Markets Act. These changes refine the interface for sideloading apps and using third-party app marketplaces.
 
Apple outlined two key updates specific to EU users in iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6:
  • An updated interface for installing alternative app marketplaces from a developer’s website.
  • A revised user experience for downloading individual apps directly from a developer’s website.
These changes are exclusive to users in the European Union and build on Apple’s earlier efforts to open up iOS to third-party distribution platforms.

iOS 26: What is new

Meanwhile, Apple has already made iOS 26 available in public beta. The next-generation update marks a major overhaul to the iPhone experience, headlined by a new "Liquid Glass" design language that brings translucent layers, smooth animations, and redesigned icons across the system.
 
iOS 26 also enhances Apple Intelligence features with smarter in-app suggestions, live translation in Phone and Messages, and new contextual tools under Visual Intelligence. Apps like Messages now support polls, and the revamped Phone app introduces a unified interface.
Other additions include a dedicated Apple Games app, which serves as a central hub for tracking games, Browse titles, and accessing Apple Arcade content.
 
The iOS 26 public beta is currently available for iPhone 11 series and newer devices.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

