Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: July 30 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max: July 30 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

Garena Free Fire Max has revealed redeem codes for July 30. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to redeem today's codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has rolled out redeem codes for July 30, offering players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game items such as premium outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other perks.
 
These codes are time-sensitive and have limited usage caps, so players are advised to redeem them quickly.
 
You’ll find the active codes listed below, along with a simple walkthrough on how to use them and claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 30 are:
  • FFSKTXVQF2NR
  • FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  • FPUS5XQ2TNZK
  • FFNFSXTPVQZ9
  • FVTCQK2MFNSK
  • NPTF2FWSPXN9
  • RDNAFV2KX2CQ
  • FF6WN9QSFTHX
  • FF4MTXQPFDZ9
  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C
  • FTDRU7HY5R6FEDG3
  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
  • FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
  • FR4HII9FT5SDQ2HS
  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U
  • FTGBHDTRYHB56GRK
  • FYH6JY8UKY7JYGFH
  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI
 

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI releases fresh set of redeem codes to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 29 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins, and more

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time game remake may debut earlier than expected

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 28 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds, and more

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 Phantom Current update

Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 update rolls out on July 31: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max code is redeemed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mail. Any gold or diamonds included are instantly added to their account balance.
 
These codes can be used to unlock special time-limited items like Rebel Academy costumes, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other exclusive cosmetics. 
  Since each code has a daily redemption limit of 500 uses and usually remains valid for only twelve hours, it’s best to redeem them without delay.

More From This Section

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI introduces study mode for deeper, structured learning for students

Tech Wrap July 29

Tech Wrap July 29: Amazon Echo Show 5, New Copilot Mode, JioPC AI cloud

JioPC

Reliance Jio launches JioPC AI cloud computer: Check plans, benefits, more

Sony FlexStrike

Sony 'FlexStrike' fight stick for PS5, PC to be unveiled this week: Details

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 16 Pro

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model makes public appearance: Take a look

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchRussia EarthquakeNSDL IPOQ4 Results TodayInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon