Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas: What's new

Google expands AI Mode with video input, PDF support and Canvas: What's new

Google upgrades AI Mode with video input in Search Live, Canvas for planning, PDF uploads for deeper search, and Chrome support for smarter webpage help

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is adding new features to AI Mode, including video search, file uploads, and a smart planning tool called Canvas. These features use artificial intelligence to answer questions, summarise content, and help users search smarter. These updates follow the recent addition of Gemini 2.5 Pro. Google said that these updates aim to make search and study more useful and personalised.

File uploads

One major newly introduced feature is file uploads. Soon, users will be able to upload images and PDF documents to AI Mode on the web. This feature will allow users to ask detailed questions based on the content of those documents and incorporate that context into their searches. The AI will also compare those files with information from the web to give helpful answers. Support for more file types, including Google Drive files, is coming in the future.
 
 
With support for file uploads, Google said that AI Mode will analyse the document and reference relevant information from the web to generate an informative response. The output will also include prominent links to help users explore the topic further. It is available in the US and India, in English, and to 18+ users. 

Canvas

Another new addition is Canvas, a side panel that helps users build and organise information over time. As per the Google blog, Canvas can be used to make study guides, trip plans, or manage any complex topic. Users can ask follow-up questions, highlight text to edit, and even pull information from their uploaded documents for more personalised results.
 
For example, if you want to create a study plan for an upcoming test, just ask AI Mode, then tap on the “Create Canvas” button to get started.
 
In the coming weeks, the US users in the AI Mode Labs experiment will see Canvas on desktop, accessible via the “Create Canvas” option during planning tasks.

Search Live

Google is also adding video input to Search Live. This will let users show what they see in real life to AI Mode by using their phone’s camera. It works through the Google Lens app, which now has a new “Live” tab. The AI responds using visual context from the live feed, supporting natural, back-and-forth conversations. This makes it easier to explore complex topics and receive useful links while interacting with the physical world.
 
This feature brings advanced capabilities from Project Astra into AI Mode, allowing users to interact with Google using real-time video. This feature is currently rolling out to Android and iOS testers in the US. 

AI Mode in Chrome

With Lens in Chrome and AI Mode, users will soon be able to ask questions about anything on their desktop screen, such as a website, a PDF, or browser content. A new “Ask Google about this page” option will appear in the Chrome address bar, which will provide quick access to Lens.
 
For example, when viewing a geometry problem, selecting a diagram will open an AI Overview with key information in the side panel. Starting this week, users can follow up with more questions by choosing AI Mode from the Lens results or clicking the Dive deeper button.
 
These updates will be available in the coming weeks for users in the US enrolled in Labs.
 

Topics : Google's AI Gemini AI artifical intelligence Google image search

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

