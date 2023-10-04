Artificial general intelligence will come within 10 yrs: SoftBank CEO Son

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said he believes artificial general intelligence (AGI), artificial intelligence that surpasses human intelligence in almost all areas, will be realised within 10 years.



Speaking at the SoftBank World corporate conference, Son said he believes AGI will be ten times more intelligent than the sum total of all human intelligence. He noted the rapid progress in generative AI that he said has already exceeded human intelligence in certain areas.



"It is wrong to say that AI cannot be smarter than humans as it is created by humans," he said. "AI is now self learning, self training, and self inferencing, just like human beings." Son has spoken of the potential of AGI - typically using the term "singularity" - to transform business and society for some years, but this is the first time he has given a timeline for its development.



He also introduced the idea of "Artificial Super Intelligence" at the conference which he claimed would be realised in 20 years and would surpass human intelligence by a factor of 10,000.



Son is known for several canny bets that have turned SoftBank into a tech investment giant as well as some bets that have spectacularly flopped.



He's also prone to making strident claims about the transformative impact of new technologies. His predictions about the mobile internet have been largely borne out while those about the Internet of Things have not.



Also Read SoftBank left millions on the table to engineer a win for Masayoshi Son Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST NBA star LeBron James' son James hospitalised in cardiac arrest, now stable A big, gleaming 'super blue moon' will rise today. Here's how to see it Why does Wikipedia need donations despite its massive popularity? Ultra-premium buzz: Indian demand for phones priced over Rs 1 lakh doubles Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-oriented silicon unit today Twitter executives win $1.1 million in legal fees from Elon Musk's X Zoom adds features like document editing in bid to compete with Microsoft

Son called upon Japanese companies to "wake up" to the promise of AI, arguing they had increasingly fallen behind in the internet age and reiterated his belief in chip designer Arm as core to the "AI revolution".



Arm CEO Rene Haas, speaking at the conference via video, touted the energy efficiency of Arm's designs, saying they would become increasingly sought after to power artificial intelligence.



Son said he thinks he is the only person who believes AGI will come within a decade. Haas said he thought it would come in his lifetime.



(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs)