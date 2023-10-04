close
Sensex (-0.67%)
65074.11 -437.99
Nifty (-0.68%)
19396.90 -131.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5891.20 -31.95
Nifty Midcap (-0.80%)
40282.95 -325.90
Nifty Bank (-0.94%)
43982.15 -416.90
Heatmap

Ultra-premium buzz: Indian demand for phones priced over Rs 1 lakh doubles

According to retailers, the penetration of EMI schemes in smaller towns in the country has led to a higher demand for these phones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max - Natural Titanium

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The demand for smartphones priced above Rs 1 lakh has doubled in the past year in India, according to a report by The Economic Times published on Wednesday. Leading this high-end market are Apple and Samsung, while recently, several Chinese brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Tecno have also introduced phones in this price range.

Interestingly, the demand for the newly launched iPhone 15 series has doubled in India and is currently sold out.

The report, citing retailers, highlighted that the penetration of equated monthly instalment (EMI) schemes in smaller towns has contributed to higher demand for these premium devices. Consumers are increasingly opting for features such as flip and fold mechanisms.

The article also noted that a few hundred pre-booked iPhone 15 Pro series phones have yet to be delivered. The waiting period for this series on Apple's official website currently stands at three to four weeks.

Also Read: Sale of Apple iPhone 15 sees 100% growth versus iPhone 14's on Day 1

Samsung has also experienced increased demand for its ultra-premium phones compared to last year. According to the report, its Flip 5 and Fold 5 models have garnered around 150,000 pre-bookings, which is 50 per cent higher than the 100,000 units pre-booked for its previous generation models last year. These phones have been priced up to Rs 1.84 lakh.

Data released by Counterpoint Research on Tuesday indicated that premium smartphones now account for 17 per cent of the overall market, with phones priced above Rs 1 lakh holding an 8 per cent share.

Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15 Pro Max review: Apple's flagship smartphone is full of surprises

Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max: What's new, India pricing, and more

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

Meta to lay off employees in metaverse-oriented silicon unit today

Twitter executives win $1.1 million in legal fees from Elon Musk's X

Zoom adds features like document editing in bid to compete with Microsoft

Facebook, Instagram users in Europe could get ad-free subscription option

OnePlus 11R Solar Red 5G with textured vegan leather back goes official


The Economic Times quoted Tarun Pathak, director at Counterpoint Technology Market Research, as stating that the market share of ultra-premium handsets is set to reach "record highs," growing 1.4 times faster than last year. "These handsets are further driving the trend of premiumisation," he said, "and will push the average selling price of smartphones in India to around Rs 22,000, up from Rs 20,000 last year."
Topics : Samsung smartphones premium smartphones Apple BS Web Reports iPhone Technology gadgets

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Find N3 FlipLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAAP Releases 2nd List of CandidatesIndia GDP GrowthAsian Games 2023 October 03 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyGold-Silver Price

Companies News

RSOLEC to invest $300 million into solar manufacturing venture in IndiaJSW Infrastructure has huge potential to grow its business: Sajjan Jindal

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 October 03 schedule: India event timings, streamingICC World Cup 2023: List of commentators announced-Shastri, Ponting & more

India News

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR; 6.2 magnitude recorded in NepalIRCTC launches 4 days/3 nights Chennai-Shirdi package for devotees

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon