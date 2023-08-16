Confirmation

UEFA Super Cup final 2023: Man City vs Sevilla live match time, streaming

Sony Sports Ten 2 HD/SD will live telecast Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match with English Commentary in India from 12:30 AM IST on August 17

UEFA Super Cup 2023

UEFA Super Cup 2023, Manchester City vs Sevilla.

BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Manchester City will look to add another trophy to their cabinet when the English club takes on Sevilla in UEFA Super Cup 2023 on Thursday (August 17) at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) in Greece. 

This is the first time Man City are competing to win the Super Cup, while Sevilla will aim to win their 2nd Super Cup title in the seventh appearance, matching AC Milan; only Barcelona (nine appearances) and Real Madrid (eight) can better that. Sevilla won the Super League title way back in 2006 when they defeated Barcelona.

Manchester City and Sevilla recent form

The treble-winner Man City could have had a better start to their new season as they lost FA Community Shield against Arsenal. But the defending champions won their Premier League opener 3-0 against Burnley on the back of Erling Haaland's brilliance.

Meanwhile, Sevilla didn't have the best start in the Spanish league as they lost 1-2 to Valencia in the La Liga opener on August 12.

Manchester City team news

The Citizens will miss the services of their playmaker Kevin de Bryune in the Super Cup final. The Belgian star has been sidelined for three or four months because of a recurrence of his hamstring injury. 

Man City vs Sevilla head-to-head

Total matches played: 4
Manchester City won: 4
Sevilla won: 0
Goals scored by Man City vs Sevilla: 12
Goals scored by Sevilla vs City: 3

Uefa Super Cup: Manchester City vs Sevilla match prediction

Going by the head-to-head record, Manchester City would start as favourites. Though only a little can be drawn from the recent forms of both the teams, given City lost one of two matches player this summer while Sevilla too have lost one match. 

What is UEFA Super Cup?

The European football governing body organises UEFA Super Cup every year. In Super Cup, the winner of the Europa League and Champions League clash against each other.

UEFA Super Cup winners list

SEASON WINNER RUNNER UP
2023 TBD TBD
2022 Real Madrid Frankfurt
2021 Chelsea Villarreal
2020 Bayern Sevilla
2019 Liverpool Chelsea
2018 Atletico Madrid Real Madrid
2017 Real Madrid Man Utd
2016 Real Madrid Sevilla
2015 Barcelona Sevilla
2014 Real Madrid Sevilla
2013 Bayern Chelsea
2012 Atletico Madrid Chelsea
2011 Barcelona Porto
2010 Atletico Madrid Inter
2009 Barcelona Shakhtar
2008 Zenit Man Utd
2007 Milan Sevilla
2006 Sevilla Barcelona
2005 Liverpool CSKA Moskva
2004 Valencia Porto
2003 Milan Porto
2002 Real Madrid Feyenoord
2001 Liverpool Bayern
2000 Galatasaray Real Madrid

UEFA Super League 2023: Manchester City live match time, live telecast and streaming in India


When UEFA Super Cup final 2023 will take place?

The UEFA Super Cup final 2023 will take place on August 17, Thursday, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which teams will play in UEFA Super Cup 2023?

Champions League winner Manchester City and Europa League champion Sevilla will clash in the UEFA Super Cup 2023.

At what time will the Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup 2023 match begin, according to Indian Standard Time?

Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match will kick-start at 12:30 AM IST on August 17. 

Which TV channels will live telecast the Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match in India?

Sony Sports Ten 2 HD/SD will live telecast Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match with English Commentary in India. While Hindi commentary will be available on Sony Sports Ten 3 HD/SD channel.

How to watch the live streaming of the Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match in India?

Fans can watch the live stream of the Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup match in India from 12:30 AM IST. 

Manchester City football sports

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

