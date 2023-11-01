Auto Blocker: Everything about Samsung security tool for Galaxy smartphones

Samsung has announced the “Auto Blocker”, a new device security feature for Galaxy devices. Samsung said the Auto Blocker is an opt-in package of additional security measures that add a layer of protection by blocking app installation from unauthorised sources, detecting potential malware, preventing harmful commands and software installations by USB cable, and mitigating Zero Click attacks. The Auto Blocker feature is available for Samsung Galaxy devices compatible with One UI 6.

“At Samsung we constantly strive to keep our users safe from security attacks, and with the introduction of Auto Blocker users can continue to enjoy the benefits of our open ecosystem, knowing that their mobile experience is secured,” said Dr. Seungwon Shin, EVP & Head of Security Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We always seek to empower our users to choose for themselves what best suits their needs — rather than us deciding on their behalf, and Auto Blocker is no exception to that.”

One of Auto Blocker’s features is the prevention of app installations from unauthorized sources, known as sideloading. Samsung said the feature is disabled by default in the Auto Blocker, since there are benefits to intentional sideloading such as enhanced customisation of devices and control over device functionality. For those not in the habit of sideloading or extensive customisation, activating Auto Blocker can provide additional peace of mind by stalling the rise of social engineering attacks like voice phishing, where attackers could talk users into installing malicious software.

Detailing other features of the Auto Blocker, Samsung said its device security tool has a range of additional controls, including turning on app security checks to help detect potential malware and prevent harmful commands and software installations by USB cable. This can help protect users in a situation where someone has physical access to their device, like when charging a phone at an airport.

Auto Blocker also works as a Message Guard to mitigate Zero Click attacks, or direct image messages hiding malicious code. It will initially be available for messaging apps from Google and Samsung.