Sony unveils Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds, Pulse Elite wireless headset

Japanese electronics maker Sony has announced the Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite Wireless headset. These accessories will be available for preorders in select countries from November 9 onwards on Playstation store and select retailers. The list of regions where the earbuds and headset will be available includes the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal. The Pulse Explorer earbuds will be available for purchase starting December 6 in the listed countries, while the Pulse Elite headset will be available starting February 21 next year.

Although India has not been included in the initial list of regions, Sony has confirmed that the devices will be available globally in the months following the launch.

Sony Pulse Explorer wireless earbuds: Features

The Pulse Explorer earbuds have an in-ear design with integrated microphones. These earbuds boast planar magnetic drivers that support 3D audio for PlayStation 5 games that support it. The earbuds also feature ultra-low latency mode and lossless PlayStation link technology. It also gets AI-enhanced noise rejection that uses AI to identify and cancel out background noises.

The Pulse Explorer Wireless earbuds supports multi-device connectivity and boasts a battery life of five hours, which increases up to 10 hours with the charging case, according to the company.

Sony Pulse Elite wireless headset: Features

The Elite wireless headset has an over-the-ear design and comes with an attached boom mic, which is fully retractable. Similar to the Explorer earbuds, the headset supports 3D audio, ultra-low latency mode, PlayStation link technology, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation. The Pulse Elite headsets come with a charging hanger, which can be mounted on a desk or wall. Sony said the headsets lasts 30 hours on a single charge and supports quick charge that gives two hours of battery life from a ten-minute charge.