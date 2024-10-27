Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Business takes the lead in following artificial intelligence: Survey

Business takes the lead in following artificial intelligence: Survey

Modern organisations achieve higher revenue growth, greater productivity and success in using generative AI

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India’s share tripled from 8

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India’s share tripled from 8 per cent to 25 per cent. Modern organisations achieve higher revenue growth, greater productivity and success in using generative AI (GenAI), said the survey that questioned 2,000 senior executives, including 200 in India, of 15 industries in 12 countries.  
chart
 

Also Read

Premium(From left): Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Meta's Yann LeCun and Mustafa Suleyman of Microsoft, three technology leaders shaping AI

Infra, talent, startups: Why tech leaders are betting on AI's India future

PremiumDeepu Talla, vice-president (VP) and general manager (GM) for robotics and edge computing at chipmaker Nvidia

Robots could be one of humanity's 'greatest opportunities': Deepu Talla

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

AI will open up opportunities for youth in many sectors: President Murmu

PWC

Manufacturers adopting AI, robotics to boost sustainable biz practices: PwC

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Tech companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon