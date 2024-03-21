Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile arrives on Android and iOS platforms in India

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is now available in India for both Android and iOS devices. The Microsoft-owned American video game developer Activision on March 20 rolled out the smartphone version of the Call of Duty: Warzone video game in select regions, including India. The videogame is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for iPhone and Android devices, respectively.

On Android devices, the initial download file size is 1.5GB. However, the game requires additional files of about 5GB, which gets downloaded automatically when the game is launched for the first time.

On iOS devices, the initial download file size is 3.93GB and it requires additional files of 3.3GB that are downloaded when automatically when the game is launched for the first time.

Initially offered in limited release to select players who registered on the company’s website, the final official version is now offered as a separate download on iOS platform. Android devices, however, gets the final official version through the app update.

Activision has notified players in the region where the launch version is available. It has, however, put a disclaimer stating delay in download as the video game is still rolling out globally.





⌛️Hang tight, we’re still rolling out globally and this will be resolved soon. ???? For players where Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is already available, you may experience some delays with matchmaking and connectivity as our servers come online.⌛️Hang tight, we’re still rolling out globally and this will be resolved soon. https://t.co/R6XrlS0F66 March 21, 2024

iOS

iOS version 16 or later (excluding iPhone 8)

File size: 3.93GB

Android

Android version 10 or later

4GB RAM or more

File Size: 1.5GB

Call of Duty Warzone: What is new

The mobile game features two main maps – Verdansk and Rebirth Island – with capacity of accommodating 120 and 48 players, respectively. Apart from the main arenas, the Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile features various multiplayer maps such as Shipment, Shoot House, and Scrapyard.

The game features the Verdansk Gulag setting where eliminated players from Verdansk will spawn for a chance to get redeployed into the main game by eliminating rival players who were also knocked out.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile supports shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone on PC and gaming consoles. This will allow players to carry XP (experience points), weapon level progression and in-game purchases such as Battle Pass, skins, bundles and more across the smartphone, PC and console version of the game.