Lunar Eclipse 2024: Know complete details of Chandra Grahan with Holi

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 will coincide with the festival of colours, Holi, and it will be a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. In 2024, we will observe a sum of four eclipses. Among them, two will be lunar eclipses or Chandra Grahan. The penumbral lunar eclipse will happen around the same time as the Holi celebration.

A lunar eclipse happens when the earth positions itself between the sun and the moon, creating a shadow area across the lunar surface. Lunar eclipses can happen during a full moon and are a popular occasion for skywatchers globally as they require no extraordinary equipment to observe this phenomenon, unlike solar eclipses.

What is the penumbral lunar eclipse?

A penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the moon goes through earth's penumbra or the faint outer part of its shadow. However, this type of lunar eclipse is subtle and, therefore, can be hard to observe. Penumbral lunar eclipse isn't quite as dramatic as other kinds of lunar eclipses and is frequently confused with an ordinary full moon.

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When is the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and Time?

The first Lunar Eclipse of 2024 lies on March 25. The Hindu celebration of Holi is also around the same time. As indicated by Space.com, the Penumbral Eclipse will start at 12:53 am EDT (0453 GMT), the maximum phase of the Eclipse will happen several hours after at 3:12 am EDT (0712 GMT) and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:32 am EDT (0932 GMT).

The general duration of the eclipse will be 4 hours and 39 minutes. According to NASA, the next lunar eclipse will be partial and will happen on September 18, 2024, and will be seen in America, Europe, and Africa.

Will the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse be seen in India?

The Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will not be seen in India. According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will be seen in America, much of Europe, Australia and Africa, the Atlantic, the Arctic, North/East Asia, the Pacific, and Antarctica.

It will also be seen in parts of Ireland, Belgium, Russia, Germany, Japan, Spain, England, South Norway, Italy, Portugal, Switzerland, Netherlands, and France.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse 2024: Sutak Time and Holi Celebrations

The Sutak period will start nine hours before the Eclipse. So it is suggested to not perform any religious activities or auspicious work during this time.

But, since the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on March 25 won't be seen in India, the Sutak period won't be considered valid. There will be no limitations on religious exercises, and no temple doors will be shut. Meanwhile, the Purnima Tithi on Holi starts at 09:54 am on March 24, 2024, and closes at 12:29 pm on March 25.