CCI selects Management Development Institute to conduct market study on AI

Fair trade watchdog CCI has selected the Management Development Institute Society (MDIS) to conduct a market study on artificial intelligence and competition that will examine various aspects, including potential competition issues in the AI ecosystems. In April this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had issued a request for proposal to conduct the market study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Competition. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Gurugram-based MDIS has been engaged to conduct the study that will seek to understand certain key AI ecosystems, including stakeholders, resources, value chains, market structures and parameters of competition, CCI said in a release on Friday.

It will also examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets/ecosystems as well as look at the scope and nature of AI applications/use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint.

Among other aspects, the study will focus on the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions.

Earlier this year, in an interview to PTI, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said AI and machine learning can drive efficiency and innovation but also raise concerns related to market concentration and potential anti-competitive behaviour.