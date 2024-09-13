Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple's hearing aid features for AirPods Pro 2 get FDA clearance in US

Apple's hearing aid features for AirPods Pro 2 get FDA clearance in US

Apple's hearing aid feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid, says FDA

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple AirPods Pro 2 has received clearance for its new hearing aid feature from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US. Announced at the iPhone 16 launch event on September 9, the hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2 are coming later this year. With these health features, Apple aims to offer new tools for prevention, awareness, and assistance to users experiencing hearing loss.

While announcing the new hearing health features for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple stated that it had not yet received FDA clearance. However, the FDA, in a document dated September 12, confirmed that Apple’s “over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aid software device” has been authorised.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
“Once installed and customised to the user’s hearing needs, the hearing aid feature enables compatible versions of the AirPods Pro to serve as an OTC hearing aid, intended to amplify sounds for individuals aged 18 years or older with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment,” said the FDA in the document.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Hearing health features

More From This Section

Microsoft, office, tech

Microsoft names former GE CFO Dybeck as operations chief amid AI push

mark zuckerberg

Live from SF: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tapes podcast with 6,000 friends

google, google logo

Top EU privacy regulator opens investigation into Google's AI compliance

OpenAI

OpenAI presents new series of AI models with 'reasoning' abilities

OpenAI's latest funding round has drawn interest from the three most valuable tech companies, underscoring how vital the artificial intelligence startup is to the broader industry.

OpenAI fundraising set to catapult startup's valuation to $150 billion


Apple announced several new hearing health tools for the AirPods Pro 2 aimed at offering prevention, awareness, and assistance to users. These new features will be rolled out to AirPods Pro 2 with a firmware update later this year.

To prevent hearing-related health issues, the AirPods Pro 2 will offer Loud Sound Reduction, helping users avoid loud environmental noises. The AirPods Pro 2 will also feature a Hearing Test that uses pure-tone audiometry to assess the user's hearing. The results of the Hearing Test will be displayed in the user’s personalised hearing profile within the Health app, which can be shared with healthcare providers for further consultation.
To assist users with mild to moderate hearing loss, Apple will be rolling out the new software-based Hearing Aid feature. Now authorised by the FDA in the US, this tool will analyse the user’s personalised hearing profile and amplify sound in real-time accordingly. In addition to assisting users in conversations and interactions, the Hearing Aid tool will be integrated across music, movies, and calls.

Apple said that the feature will be available in more than 100 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Also Read

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus

Apple iPhone 16 series pre-order starts at 5:30 pm: Check offers and more

Tech wrap Sep 12

Tech wrap Sep 12: Vivo T3 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M05, iPhone 16 series, more

iPhone 16

Apple releases iOS 18.1 beta for iPhone 16 series to simplify user upgrades

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 series: Camera button returns to Android following Apple debut

Huawei

Huawei unveils tri-fold smartphone, raising competition with Apple in China

Topics : Apple Apple AirPods iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromePN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon