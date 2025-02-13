ChatGPT maker OpenAI's plan to set up India data centre in the works

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has initiated the process of setting up data centre operations in India to support the growing number of users and the increasing demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the country, sources told Business Standard.

The data centre is likely to house the data of Indian users as well as some smaller neighbouring countries, a person familiar with the development said.

“They are talking to some data centre operators right now, but these are very initial phases of their plan. It may take some time for them to get down to the details, such as the