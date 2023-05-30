Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch at introductory price of Rs 3,499

The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. According to the company, the display is capable of picking 1000 nits of peak brightness for easy legibility in bright sunlight. The smartwatch brings Crossbeats’ fourth generation health trackers for a comprehensive health monitoring system, which works with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Home-grown consumer technology start-up Crossbeats on Tuesday unveiled the Armour Dive smartwatch. It is ideal for those looking for something durable, resilient and 100 per cent swim proof, said the company in a statement. The watch is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability.