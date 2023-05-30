Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch at introductory price of Rs 3,499

Home-grown consumer technology start-up Crossbeats on Tuesday unveiled the Armour Dive smartwatch. It is ideal for those looking for something durable, resilient and 100 per cent swim proof, said the company in a statement. The watch is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability.
The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. According to the company, the display is capable of picking 1000 nits of peak brightness for easy legibility in bright sunlight. The smartwatch brings Crossbeats’ fourth generation health trackers for a comprehensive health monitoring system, which works with Apple Health and Google Fit.
The Armour Dive has a single-chip Bluetooth calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which is said to ensure fast and reliable connections with other compatible devices. The watch is powered by a 400mAh battery, which is said to deliver an on-battery time of up to 15 days.
The Crossbeats Armour Dive smartwatch is available for purchase on the Crossbeats website and Amazon India at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The maximum retail price of the device is set at Rs 11,999.