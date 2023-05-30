close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch at introductory price of Rs 3,499

The Armour Dive is ideal for those looking for something durable, resilient and 100 per cent swim proof, said the company in a statement

BS Web Team New Delhi
Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch (Photo: Crossbeats)

Crossbeats unveils Armour Dive smartwatch (Photo: Crossbeats)

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Home-grown consumer technology start-up Crossbeats on Tuesday unveiled the Armour Dive smartwatch. It is ideal for those looking for something durable, resilient and 100 per cent swim proof, said the company in a statement. The watch is MIL-STD 810H certified for durability.
The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. According to the company, the display is capable of picking 1000 nits of peak brightness for easy legibility in bright sunlight. The smartwatch brings Crossbeats’ fourth generation health trackers for a comprehensive health monitoring system, which works with Apple Health and Google Fit.

The Armour Dive has a single-chip Bluetooth calling and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, which is said to ensure fast and reliable connections with other compatible devices. The watch is powered by a 400mAh battery, which is said to deliver an on-battery time of up to 15 days.
The Crossbeats Armour Dive smartwatch is available for purchase on the Crossbeats website and Amazon India at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The maximum retail price of the device is set at Rs 11,999.

 

Also Read

Crypto exchange CoinDCX releases proof of reserve for January-March 2023

In a first, Kerala adopts water budget to tackle summer water shortage

India to get its first water metro today: All you need to know about it

Water level in reservoirs less than last year: Central Water Commission

Zepp Health unveils Amazfit Falcon smartwatch, pre-order starts from Dec 1

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices, unveil a new XR headset

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

Topics : smartwatch Consumer electronics BS Web Reports

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:31 PM IST

Samsung plans to develop chips for XR devices, unveil a new XR headset

Samsung
2 min read

MediaTek, Nvidia to work together to transform automobiles with AI

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

HP Pavilion x360 review: Modest 2-in-1 laptop good for basic everyday use

HP Pavilion x360
4 min read

Amazon UK trains virtual assistant 'Alexa' to offer advice on periods

alexa
2 min read

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)
2 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Despite RBI red flag, unauthorised e-trading platforms just a click away

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex up 150 pts in late deals; Nifty nears 18,650

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon