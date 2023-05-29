New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

The laptop is priced at Rs 70,990 and is available both online and offline stores for purchase.

Taiwanese electronics company, Acer launched its latest ‘Aspire 5’ gaming laptop in India on Monday. This new laptop is launched to provide a better gaming experience while also making it easier for commuters to carry, weighing in at 1.57 kg.It is powered by Intel’s 13th-gen processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and is covered by a metal chassis.