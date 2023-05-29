close

New lightweight gaming laptop, Aspire 5 by Acer enters Indian market

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, the Aspire 5 gaming laptop is available in the Indian market priced at Rs 70,990

BS Web Team New Delhi
Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)

Acer 'Aspire 5' gaming laptop (Photo: Acer)

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 4:08 PM IST
Taiwanese electronics company, Acer launched its latest ‘Aspire 5’ gaming laptop in India on Monday. This new laptop is launched to provide a better gaming experience while also making it easier for commuters to carry, weighing in at 1.57 kg.

It is powered by Intel’s 13th-gen processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and is covered by a metal chassis.
 
The laptop is priced at Rs 70,990 and is available both online and offline stores for purchase. 

Features
 
The new Aspire 5 gaming laptop has a 14-inch display with 1920x1200 resolution using its in-plane switching (IPS) technology. 16:10 aspect ratio and offers a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees. 
 
The company also boasts to come with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, which provides gamers AI features and ray tracing capabilities, significantly enhancing the lighting in games and overall performance while balancing battery life.
 
The laptop is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, with up to 1TB of SSD storage space. The Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies ensure fast and dependable wireless connectivity and Thunderbolt 4, which allows transferring large files and connecting to external displays effortlessly.

The laptop body comes with a USB Type-C port, laptop features an advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), managed by Intel Thread Director.

The laptop also comes with an HDMI 2.1 port that can support up to 8K videos. The 50Wh Li-ion battery on low use can allow up to 50 hours of use and is supported by the 65W charger. To top this off, the laptop only weighs 1.57 kg.
Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement on the laptop’s release, “With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere." 

First Published: May 29 2023 | 4:08 PM IST

