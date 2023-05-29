

Prime customers would receive additional benefits, which can be availed at the ’Advantage Just for Prime Store,’ including 24-month no-cost EMI payment plans. Below are some of the deals and offers on smartphones: Amazon India has announced 5G revolution sale in which the e-commerce platform is offering deals and offers on 5G smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and more. The sale is currently live and it will continue till May 31. In the sale, Amazon is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment options and additional offers to both regular and Prime customers.

iQOO 11 5G

The premium smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker is available at Rs 49,999, after bank offers. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. The iQOO 11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It boasts a 2K E6 AMOLED display and 120W flash charge technology.



iQOO Neo 6 5G

This midrange smartphone is available at Rs 24,999. Amazon is offering an additional bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the trade-in value in exchange deal. The iQOO Neo 6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor. It features a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display and 80W flash charge technology.



Redmi Note 12 5G

Including bank offers, the Redmi Note 12 5G is available at Rs 14,999. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 on a trade-in deal. The Redmi Note 12 5G boasts a 120Hz super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and a 48MP AI triple camera system.



Xiaomi 13 Pro

Available at Rs 71,999, including bank offers, this premium smartphone is eligible for exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 in the trade-in deal. The Xiaomi 13 Pro boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, and a 50MP Leica professional optics camera system.



OnePlus 11 5G

This 2023 premium smartphone is available at Rs 55,499, which includes bank offers. Additionally, you can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. The OnePlus 11 5G is a feature-packed smartphone that comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone sports a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front camera.



Samsung M14 5G

The Samsung M14 5G is available at Rs 15,490. It can be availed with an additional exchange offer of Rs 500 from Amazon India. The Samsung M14 5G offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 5nm processor, and a 50MP triple camera setup. It is powered by a 6000mAh battery.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

This premium all-round smartphone is available at Rs 1,16,999. Amazon is offering bank offers, an exchange bonus offers of up to Rs 10,000, and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on the smartphone. Prime members can also avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G

This foldable device is priced at Rs 1,46,999, including bank offers. Additionally, customers can avail an exchange bonus offer of Rs 8,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G is a unique foldable smartphone that stands out with its 6.2-inch cover screen and 7.6-inch main screen. It is a water-resistant foldable smartphone and supports S-Pen functionality for productivity.

