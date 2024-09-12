Dyson OnTrac available for demo, pre-book in India; launching on Sep 23

Dyson has scheduled the India launch of its OnTrac headphones for September 23. Ahead of the launch, the Singaporean smart home appliance maker is offering the product for demonstration at its stores. The headphones are also available for pre-booking in India. Additionally, Dyson has announced Indian artist Badshah as the Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for the country. ALSO READ: Dyson launches OnTrac headphones with customisable design: Check details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador, Badshah,” said Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India.

Dyson OnTrac: Features and specifications

The Dyson OnTrac headphones offer customisation options with interchangeable caps and cushions for a personalised experience. The headphones utilise custom Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) algorithms powered by an eight-microphone setup, which samples external sound 384,000 times per second. This enables the headphones to deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. Additionally, the headphones are equipped with 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers, producing frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

For battery life, Dyson stated that the headphones are powered by two lithium-ion batteries, offering up to 55 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled.

The headphones connect to smartphones through the MyDyson app, which also provides features such as real-time soundtracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. The app includes three custom EQ modes for the headphones: Bass Boost, Neutral, and Enhanced.