Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Dyson OnTrac available for demo, pre-book in India; launching on Sep 23

Dyson OnTrac available for demo, pre-book in India; launching on Sep 23

Unveiled in July, the Dyson OnTrac headphones feature a customisable design, high-fidelity audio, ANC, and support for the MyDyson companion app for personalisation and feature access

Dyson OnTrac

Dyson OnTrac

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dyson has scheduled the India launch of its OnTrac headphones for September 23. Ahead of the launch, the Singaporean smart home appliance maker is offering the product for demonstration at its stores. The headphones are also available for pre-booking in India. Additionally, Dyson has announced Indian artist Badshah as the Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for the country.
“Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador, Badshah,” said Ankit Jain, managing director, Dyson India.
 

Dyson OnTrac: Features and specifications

The Dyson OnTrac headphones offer customisation options with interchangeable caps and cushions for a personalised experience. The headphones utilise custom Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) algorithms powered by an eight-microphone setup, which samples external sound 384,000 times per second. This enables the headphones to deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. Additionally, the headphones are equipped with 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers, producing frequencies ranging from 6Hz to 21,000Hz.

More From This Section

Android 15

Google to release Android 15 update with these new features in coming weeks

apple, apple logo

As regulators get tough, Big Tech's easy ride is coming to an end

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 series: Camera button returns to Android following Apple debut

Chart

SpaceX's rival AST SpaceMobile soars 1,300%; now comes the satellite launch

google, google logo

Google debated cutting fees for ad exchange 8 yrs ago, ex officials testify


For battery life, Dyson stated that the headphones are powered by two lithium-ion batteries, offering up to 55 hours of playtime on a single charge with ANC enabled.

The headphones connect to smartphones through the MyDyson app, which also provides features such as real-time soundtracking that monitors in-ear and external volume. The app includes three custom EQ modes for the headphones: Bass Boost, Neutral, and Enhanced.

Also Read

Dell

Tech layoffs continue: Dell to slash 12.5K jobs in restructuring for AI era

layoff

Tech layoffs 2024: IT companies lay off 100,000 employees till July 2024

Dyson OnTrac headphones

Dyson launches OnTrac headphones with customisable design: Check details

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail in CBI case on Friday

Stock market, BSE, NSE, Union Budget, Budget 2024

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25k; Metal, Auto, PSU Bank, Health gain

Topics : Dyson Dyson in India Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon