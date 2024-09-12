Google to release Android 15 update with these new features in coming weeks

The Android 15 preview was showcased at Google I/O 2024 and is now available for developers, indicating the final release is due in coming weeks. The Android 15 stable version will be rolled out on Google Pixel devices first, followed by Samsung and other selected devices in the coming months. As is typical with Android updates, the features may vary depending on the phone model. Below is a list of new features arriving with Android 15:

Android 15 introduces improved multitasking on big screen devices, allowing users to pin the taskbar permanently on tablets and large-screen displays, similar to a desktop interface. This feature facilitates easier multitasking. Users can also save split-screen app combinations and retrieve them later, with the option to pin app combinations to the taskbar.

Privacy enhancements

A key privacy upgrade in Android 15 is the introduction of a private space on the phone. This space will provide a secure location to lock sensitive apps and data. While Samsung phones already offer a Secure Folder, Android 15 will bring similar functionality to other devices. A new section in the app drawer will be added, requiring verification via passcode or fingerprint to access.

Predictive back

The new predictive back feature allows users to preview what they will return to if they complete the universal back gesture, such as swiping in from the side of the screen.

Partial screen recording

Android 15 now offers the option to record only part of the screen instead of the entire display. This feature is available in Android’s screen recorder tool, and developers can integrate it into their apps.

PDF controls

PDF management will be enhanced with Android 15, including new features such as password protection, annotations, and searchable PDFs. While apps like Google Drive already support some of these functions, Google is adding built-in support for them within the operating system.

Revamped volume sliders interface

Tapping the three dots at the bottom of the volume slider will bring up a panel that takes up more screen space, allowing for better volume management. The panel also offers access to connected Bluetooth devices from the same screen.

Satellite messaging

Android 15 incorporates support for SMS, MMS, and RCS messaging via satellite networks.

Widget previews

The new widget previews in Android 15 will offer more accurate representations of how apps will function once the changes are implemented.

Low light adjustment in camera UI

Android 15 improves camera performance in low-light conditions and gives users more control over the flashlight intensity, allowing adjustments based on need.

Custom vibrations

Users can now manually set custom vibrations for specific notification channels, providing more personalised notifications.

AI in TalkBack

TalkBack will offer more detailed image descriptions powered by Google’s Gemini Nano AI.

One-time password protection

With Android 15, notifications for one-time passwords (OTPs) will no longer display on the screen to protect against potential theft.

Anti-theft protection

Google is adding a Theft Detection Lock to Android 15, which will use AI to detect if a phone has been quickly snatched and automatically lock the screen. The device will also auto-lock if it is off the grid for a long time or if there are multiple failed authentication attempts. In addition, the phone can be locked remotely, and Android 15 introduces a feature that prevents the device from being reset without access to the user’s Google account details. Passkey support is also improved, combining the account selection and confirmation screens for better security.

Other features

Additional improvements include better video processing, enhanced background app management, and increased security protections.