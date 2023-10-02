close
Flipkart BBD sale: Nothing Phone (2) at Rs 32,999 onwards with these offers

Nothing announced White colour variant of the Phone (2) in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, which has been offered only in grey colour initially

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2) (Photo: Khalid Anzar)

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
In a run-up to the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, Nothing has announced offers on its flagship smartphone – the Nothing Phone (2). Alongside, the UK-based consumer technology start-up has launched a white colour variant in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, which has been offered only in grey colour initially. Below are the details:

Nothing Phone (2): Offers

Nothing launched the Phone (2) in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage at Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999. All three models are now available with limited period offers, which includes an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank cards, and Rs 4,000 exchange bonus on trade-in deal. Inclusive of these offers, Nothing said the Phone (2) is now available at an effective price of Rs 32,999 (8GB+128GB), 37,999 (12GB+256GB), and Rs 42,999 (12GB+512GB).

Nothing Phone (2): Specifications

The Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO for adaptive refresh rate, which dynamically switches between 1Hz-120Hz. Like the predecessor, the Phone (2) has a transparent glass back cover with a redesigned Glyph interface. The Glyph interface on the Phone (2) is customisable and lets users assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps. Besides, the Glyph Interface serves as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride-hailing app Uber and delivery services from Zomato. On top, there are functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer. Nothing has also added a new Glyph Composer feature, which lets users personalise their experience by creating their own unique Glyph ringtones.

Based on Android 13, the smartphone features a new monochrome interface. Dual 50-megapixel camera system on the back and a 32MP camera sensor on the front cover imaging. The smartphone is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera, and 1080P at 60fps from the front camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the phone is packed with 4,700 mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 12:03 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon