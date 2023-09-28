Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals, offers on Mobiles and More

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is returning in October 2023 which implies you can set aside every work and begin organizing your shopping list for the year. The biggest offer of the year, declared by Flipkart, will offer greatest discounts and exciting deals on different items. We also predict that Amazon should report the Great Indian Festival Sale soon.

The dates and deals will be reported shortly but Flipkart has given a sneak peek on what it has for purchasers this year. The deals will be implemented to different categories including smartphones, clothes, shoes, laptops, home appliances, kitchen accessories, and much more. Here is all that you want to be aware of Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2023.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Start and End

Flipkart has finally uncovered the Big Billion Days sale that will launch on October 08, 2023. The sale will end on October 15, 2023. Like earlier years, Flipkart Plus members will get 24-hour early access to the sale, and the e-commerce company is providing exciting deals and offers on many items like tablets, smartwatches, mobile phones, laptops, earbuds, and smart TVs, among others, with new other launches, and more.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best Phone Deals

Flipkart mentions that it will provide you the lowest prices on smartphones during the Big Billion Days Sale 2023. Ahead of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Apple iPhone 14 is now accessible at an enormous discount on the platform.

Interested purchasers can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount. Apple iPhone 14 failed to leave a mark just after the launch because of the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 certainly stood out from the purchasers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Best Laptop and Headphones Deals

Flipkart will offer tremendous discounts on laptops and desktops during the Big Billion Day sale. As indicated by the teaser, laptops will be accessible at a discount between 50 to 80 per cent. Laptops utilizing the Intel processor will be the fundamental features.

True Wireless Earbuds (TWS) is one more large section that sees a great deal of purchasers after smartphones. While the deals are not revealed at this point, TWS headphones and earphones will get a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023.

Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Smart TV deals

Many reputed brands including Samsung, TCL, Blaupunkt, Infinix, Vu and Thomson will provide 80 percent off on their television models during the sale season.

Samsung Crystal Vision Vision 4K television which usually sells for Rs 49,999 will be accessible for under RS 30,000 during the sale period.