Saturday, April 05, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / From rockets on bicycles, India has come a long way in space: Isro chief

From rockets on bicycles, India has come a long way in space: Isro chief

Speaking at 27th convocation of IIM - Kozhikode, Narayanan said the country has come a long way from when it launched its first satellite - Aryabhata -- on a Soviet rocket

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Giving a brief insight into India's journey in the field of space, Narayanan said that the country was 60 to 70 years behind when it began its space programme. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Kozhikode(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

From carrying rocket parts on bicycles and satellites on bullock carts in the 1970s, India has become one of the world leaders in the space sector through its successful Mars orbiter and Chandrayaan missions, which have also made several world records, ISRO chairman V Narayanan said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the 27th convocation of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) - Kozhikode, Narayanan said the country has come a long way from when it launched its first satellite - Aryabhata -- on a Soviet rocket.

Now India has 131 satellites in orbit, has launched 433 satellites for 34 countries and successfully completed its 100th launch on January 29 this year, he said.

 

Besides that, India was the first country to discover water molecules on the Moon through its Chandrayaan-1 mission and the first to land on its south pole through the Chandrayaan-3 mission, placing it among the leaders in the space sector, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

"India is the first and only country to successfully complete the Mars orbiter mission in the first attempt," he added.

Also Read

ISRO

Isro achieves major breakthrough in semicryogenic engine for launch vehicle

Sidbi

Sidbi VC to manage Rs 1,000 crore venture capital fund for space sector

ISRO

Isro successfully tests cryogenic engine for upcoming LVM3-M6 mission

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

India among 4 nations to achieve satellite docking, undocking: Isro chief

satellite rocket space

Digantara commissions world's first commercial space surveillance satellite

Giving a brief insight into India's journey in the field of space, Narayanan said that the country was 60 to 70 years behind when it began its space programme.

"Then in the 90s we were denied the cryogenic engine technology and were humiliated over it. Today India has made three cryogenic engines and has become one of the six countries in the world to do so," he said.

It also set three world records in connection with the cryogenic engine, he said.

Narayanan said that usually countries develop 9-10 cryogenic engines, then take a minimum of 42 months from engine testing to flight and the rocket propulsion system testing also takes a minimum of five months.

India completed the engine testing to flight stage in 28 months, with three cryogenic engines and tested the rocket propulsion system in 34 days -- all three of which are world records, he said.

India is also one among four counties in the world to have a satellite studying the Sun and will be carrying out the Chandrayaan-5 mission in collaboration with Japan, he added.

"So, we have come a long way from the era of bicycles and bullock carts carrying rockets and satellites," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tech Wrap April 4

Tech Wrap April 4: Garmin Instinct 3, POCO C71, Amazon rivals Starlink

Bill Gates and Satya Nadella (Screenshot)

Copilot does not shy away from roasting 3 Microsoft CEOs: Watch it here

OpenAI

'India is now our fastest-growing market', says OpenAI COO on ChatGPT boom

Netflix

Samsung enables HDR10+ viewing of Netflix content on its TVs: Check details

YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube Shorts)

YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

Topics : ISRO India space mission Isro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon