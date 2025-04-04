Friday, April 04, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

YouTube introduces new Instagram-like tools for making Shorts: What's new

YouTube is making Shorts creation easy with improved video editor, AI-generated stickers, pre-made templates, and more features

YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube Shorts)

YouTube Shorts new Tools (Image: YouTube)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

YouTube has announced various tools for Shorts creators. This includes improvements to the video editor, which will allow creators to make exact changes to their videos. There is also a new option for creating stickers using artificial intelligence, which can be included in the video. YouTube said that these features will start being introduced “later this spring.”

Upcoming features for YouTube Shorts creators

Improved video editor
 
YouTube announced that the built-in video editor for Shorts is being improved. The company said that creators will be able to make exact changes and edits to the timing of each clip with options like zooming and snapping. There are also options for rearranging or deleting clips, adding music, and timed text.
 
 
YouTube also said that there are more improvements planned for streamlining in-app editing for Shorts.
 
Templates

This tool will allow users to pull pictures from their gallery into pre-set templates. YouTube also said that it plans to add effects to templates.
 
It should be noted that while using a template to make a video, the original creator of the template will be automatically credited.
 
Image stickers
 
This feature will help users to create personalised image stickers to show their style.
 
AI stickers
 
This tool will allow Shorts creators to give their Shorts a personal touch by creating AI stickers with a simple text prompt. YouTube said that it will add a unique touch to the video.
 
Edits synced to the beat
 
YouTube will soon add a feature that will automatically match the creator's video clips with the rhythm of their chosen music. This will reduce the effort needed during manual syncing.
 

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

