Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gmail's next AI feature will draft your emails using simple voice prompts

Gmail's 'Help Me Write' feature aims to simplify email drafting following a similar design as ChatGPT and Bard

gmail, google

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gmail users may soon experience a shift in email drafting with the introduction of a new AI feature called 'Help Me Write.' This function will allow users to instruct Gmail on the type of email they wish to compose, and the Google-owned app will autonomously generate the email based on text prompts. The tech giant is now looking to add a voice command option to this, further simplifying email drafting, according to a report by the Android Police.

The 'Help me Write' feature, announced at Google's I/O 2023 event, initially focused on creating email drafts swiftly using text prompts. The concept of voice-driven email composition comes as a part of Google's broader initiative to integrate advanced AI into its products. Google, at the time, emphasised the utilisation of its advanced machine learning algorithms to enhance the results produced by the feature.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a blog post, Google explained the functionality: "Just type in the prompt of what you want, hit create, and a full draft appears... It looks pretty close to what you want to send, but maybe you want to refine it further."

The feature is anticipated to roll out in the coming months as part of Workspace updates, likely accessible to both web and mobile users of Gmail.

How it works


The anticipated 'Draft email with voice' feature will bring a voice typing interface to Gmail. When users initiate a new email or reply, a microphone icon will appear, triggering voice and recording upon tapping. Once users finish speaking, they can click on the 'Create' prompt. Gmail will then utilise artificial intelligence to draft the email in line with the voice instructions.

While highlighting this feature, the report by Android Police cautioned that the official release date remains uncertain, as the code strings linked to the update were initially identified in October 2023.

Google's Smart Reply function


This new feature will be an update to Google's Smart Reply function, which was released in 2017. This offered quick response options, followed by Smart Compose, which provided writing suggestions as users typed in real-time. The upcoming 'Draft email with voice' feature aims to revolutionise email composition, aligning with the continuous evolution of AI-powered tools in Gmail.
 

Also Read

Gmail app for Android, iOS to get native translation feature soon: Details

Gmail app for Android gets 'select all' option: What it is and how it works

Google makes it easy to unsubscribe emails on Gmail app for iOS: Report

Samsung rolls out Bixby Text Call in India: What it is, how it works & more

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: Details

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Samsung, Google to bring royalty free Dolby Atmos competitor soon: Report

OnePlus 12, 12r, Buds 3 launch: Where to watch 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event

US-China tech rivalry keeps South Korean chipmakers in costly limbo

Samsung races Apple to develop blood sugar monitor that doesn't break skin

Topics : Google gmail Gmail artifical intelligence email writing BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget LIVE UpdatesAyodhya Donation Advantage.Medi Assist HealthZee Entertainment Enterprises Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon