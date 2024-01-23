Samsung, Google to bring royalty free Dolby Atmos competitor soon: Report

Samsung will be rolling out its 3D spatial audio technology called Immersive Audio Model and Formats (IAMF) later this year. According to a report on Android Authority, stating analyst Chris Chinnock, Samsung last year announced that it has been working in collaboration with Google to develop a new Immersive Audio model for TVs, sound bars and more. Recently, it spoke with industry professionals about its plans for IAMF at the Consumer Electronic Show 2024 (CES 2024) and confirmed that the new audio format will start rolling out later this year.

Google’s YouTube would likely be the first to adopt IAMF. It is said to roll out content supporting the IAMF format on its platform soon after the formal launch. However, IAMF 3D audio support on YouTube may be limited to smartphone and TV apps since most browsers only support stereo output. Important to note, YouTube has support for multi-channel surround sound and high dynamic range content, but not for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Unlike Dolby Atmos, IAMF is said to be royalty free and open source. Besides, customers will not be required to purchase new devices with IAMF support, the upcoming audio format will work on existing TV’s and sound systems with a firmware update.

The report on Android Authority stated that the IAMF may go through rebranding before its global roll-out. Samsung is likely to announce the complete roll out plan and a list of supported devices for its spatial audio format in the coming months.

Earlier, Samsung displayed various upcoming entertainment devices at CES 2024 including AI chip-powered displays, next version of Tizen operating system, a wireless 8K projector, and more.