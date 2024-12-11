Business Standard
Google asks FTC to break up Microsoft's cloud deal with OpenAI: Report

The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation

Google and other competitors have highlighted that these new costs will harm customers. | File Photo

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

Google has asked the US government to break up Microsoft's exclusive agreement to host OpenAI's technology on its cloud servers, the Information reported on Tuesday. 
The conversation happened after the US Federal Trade Commission asked Google about Microsoft's business practices as part of a broader investigation, the report said, citing a person directly involved in the discussion. 
Tech companies that compete with Microsoft in renting out cloud servers, such as Google and Amazon, also want to host OpenAI's models so that their cloud customers don't need to access Microsoft servers to get access to the startup's technology, the report said. 
 
According to the report, companies that purchase ChatGPT-maker OpenAI's technology through Microsoft may have to face additional charges if they don't already use Microsoft servers to run their operations. 
Google and other competitors have highlighted that these new costs will harm customers, the report said. Microsoft, Google, OpenAI and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 8:13 AM IST

