Google Home set to get these Gemini intelligence-powered smart experiences

The Gemini-powered features will launch initially in Google's public preview beta program to select Nest aware subscribers and are expected to roll out widely later this year

Representative Image

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is bringing Gemini, its set of artificial intelligence language models, to its smart home platform – Google Home. Ahead of its hardware event next week on August 13, the US-based software giant has announced three new Gemini-powered experiences that it will be introducing to later this year. These encompass natural language input for Google Home routine creation, a new camera intelligence feature that produces captions and descriptions for video footage from Nest cameras, and an improved Google Assistant for Nest smart speakers and displays with new voices. Here are all the details:

Security camera alerts
Nest cameras will get Gemini intelligence to improve understanding, while gathering all information about what is visible and audible and then prioritise according to importance. Google Home will offer a description of what was seen in camera, rather than just alerting about it. The Gemini intelligence will train on user's data in the cloud. Users can also type text to search through the footage in the activity tab of Google Home.

This means that your camera can understand that it isn’t just an “animal detected” in the video, but it will understand that “the dog is digging in the garden,” said Google in its blog.

Home automation

Google Home will get “Help me create” with which users can give instructions about what to do such as “lock the doors and turn off the lights at bedtime”. Users can give instructions via text or verbally in the Home app on the phone. Users can also create a routine and Google Home will automatically follow the instructions.

Google Assistant

Google is making improvements to Google Assistant on Nest speakers and displays. Google Assistant will feature new voices with different styles, tones and accents. Google Assistant will also receive the capability of having more natural conversations.

Most of these new features will be behind paywall and will require Google’s Nest Aware subscription, which is a video recording subscriptions for Nest cameras. The Gemini-powered features will launch initially in Google’s public preview beta program to select Nest aware subscribers and are expected to roll out widely later.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

