Garmin Connect IQ store gets native payment support, more apps, watch faces

Connect IQ is the app platform for Garmin smartwatches, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds. It has been updated to make in-store payments easier and to include more third-party apps and watch faces

Garmin Connect IQ store

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Garmin has revamped its Connect IQ store, enabling support for in-store payment with Garmin Pay and access to more third-party apps and watch faces. For context, Connect IQ is the app platform for Garmin smartwatches, bike computers, and outdoor handhelds. It has been available for some time, but criticised for lack of payment option for in-store purchases and limited pool of third-party apps and watch faces. A step in the right direction, the revamped store addresses one of the most criticised aspects, the lack of payment option, by integrating Garmin Pay into the store.

Previously, downloading apps from Garmin Connect IQ Store was a difficult task as it lacked a convenient way of paying for apps that were not free. Even downloading free apps was not an easy task, and the store in general lacked a variety of apps to choose from. But now it looks like Garmin is focusing on improving its app store. Here is a roundup of new Garmin Connect IQ:
New watch faces

Garmin has announced that Connect IQ is getting new additions. These include four Disney watch faces, three watch faces from Porsche, and one from golf brand TaylorMade. The Disney watch faces have characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. In addition, there are few space-themed watch faces as well. Garmin has said that more options will be arriving later.  

GoPro camera control app

Garmin has added a new GoPro Camera Control app with which GoPro camera can be connected to the watch and can be used to click photos and start and stop video recording.

Garmin Pay

Garmin now lets users download apps from Connect IQ Store and pay using Garmin Pay.

Recently, Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music, became available through Garmin’s Connect IQ Store. The store lets users download and install the YouTube Music app on eligible watches. Before this addition, Garmin allowed users to listen to music available on Amazon Music, Deezer and Spotify. With YouTube Music, users will have access to 100 million songs.

Topics : Garmin smartwatches smartwatch Technology

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

