Vivo V40 series India launch at 12 pm on Aug 7: Livestream, expected specs

China’s Vivo is set to launch the V40-series smartphones in India on August 7. The series will include two models, the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro. Launch event for the Vivo V40 series will kick off at 12 pm and will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s official YouTube channel. You can also watch the live launch event in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

In the run-up to the launch, Vivo has revealed several key details about the upcoming smartphones, including camera configurations, battery details, and more.

Vivo V40 Series: What to expect

According to the product listing page of the Vivo V40 series on the company’s website, the V40 Pro will sport a triple-camera setup on the back that has been co-engineered with the German optics brand Zeiss. The Pro model is expected to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX921) accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50MP (Sony IMX816) telephoto camera.

The standard Vivo V40 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back, likely with the same primary and the ultra-wide angle sensors as the Pro model. The Zeiss collaboration is likely to continue on the base model as well, unlike the previous generation Vivo V30-series where the Zeiss branding was limited to the Pro model.

The company has also confirmed that the Vivo V40 series will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery and will get support for 80W fast wired charging. Vivo said that both the smartphones will feature a sleek design and a durable construction with IP68 rating for resistance against dust and water ingress.

The Vivo V40 Pro will be available in Ganges Blue and Titanium Grey colour while the standard model will get an additional Lotus Purple colour option.

Vivo V40 Pro: Expected specifications

Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP (Sony IMX816) telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5500mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OS: Android 14

Vivo V40 series: Watch livestream