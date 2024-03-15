Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Google I/O 2024 on May 14: From GenAI to Pixel 8a, here is what to expect

I/O is Google's annual event dedicated to developers' community where the software giant announces progress in software development, hardware devices, and more

Google I/O 2024

Google I/O 2024

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has confirmed the date of its I/O developers conference. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the American software giant has announced that its annual developers conference is scheduled for the month of May. Additionally, Google on its support page for the event confirmed that, similar to last year, the I/O developers conference will happen in person on May 14. Moreover, Google will livestream the event session online for a global audience. The company said, for viewers outside the US, content from the event will be provided on demand and in different languages to serve everyone.
Prior to confirming the date for the conference, Google started a puzzle game on its io-centric website stating that it will reveal the date of the event once enough community members complete the game. The game consisted of 15 levels, where users were supposed to place provided tiles in a sequence so that a ball can roll to the finish line.
Google I/O 2024: What to expect
Google generally unveils new features and tools for existing Google products, along with a few notable hardware introductions, at the I/O conference. This year’s event is expected to be no different.
Google will likely announce at least a few features that will be coming to the Android platform with Android 15 update. Google is also expected to showcase more AI features that it plans to bring out to its devices in the future.
On the hardware front, it is expected to unveil the Google Pixel 8a smartphone. Earlier this month, Google in an unusual way confirmed that the Pixel 8a is in the works. Responding to a query related to Pixel’s battery information on its official forum, Google said that it intends to introduce an elaborative battery information page with the launch of Pixel 8a smartphone. Moreover, the company confirmed, the battery information page will be available on the Pixel 8a smartphone and above.

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google likely to go for major design change on Pixel 9 Pro: Details here

Pixel 8a: Google confirms affordable Pixel 8 series smartphone is in works

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Made by Google event to kick off at 7:30 pm: Where to watch, what to expect

Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI in a push to join generative AI race

Holi sale: Samsung announces deals and offers on smartphones, tablets, more

Sora: OpenAI says it will release text-to-video AI model in a few months

Govt cracks down on 18 streaming platforms for 'obscene content': List out

Govt's AI advisory needs changes, should focus on risky apps: GTRI

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Topics : Google Google's AI Google Pixel Alphabet Google

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon