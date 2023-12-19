Sensex (    %)
                        
Google Messages gets wallpapers to distinguish RCS chats from SMS: Report

Google is expected to rollout the feature soon with more customisation options for background

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

Google has reportedly started rolling out a new background for RCS chats in Google Messages. According to a report by 9To5Google, wallpapers for RCS chats in Messages app will help users to distinguish them from SMS or MMS chats.

According to the report, Google Messages wallpaper for RCS chats features a design with overlapping circles that is prominent when the smartphone has a lighter theme applied. Currently, there is no option to change the design of the wallpaper or to disable the feature. It is likely that the feature is still in its testing phase as there has been no official notification from the company.
The report stated that once the wallpaper feature rolls out more widely, Google would provide more customisation options including a collection of designs to choose from or an option to dynamically generate unique wallpapers. Google might also add an option to sync the background with the receiver in the conversation.

Earlier, it was reported that Google is working on a new feature for Messages that would allow users to edit a message that has been already sent. According to reports, Google, with the latest beta version of the app, has added some flags for the new feature. The flags indicate a new editing UI for sent messages and loading the edit history of a message from the database.

The beta version of the app has codes included for processing the edit messages on both, senders and receivers end. The feature is still under development and is expected to roll-out widely in the coming months.

Topics : Google Google apps digital messaging Technology

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 11:45 AM IST

