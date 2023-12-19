Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the US after Christmas Eve

Apple Watch Series 9

Image: Apple Watch Series 9

AP Cupertino (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

If two of the latest Apple Watches are on your holiday shopping list, don't dawdle for much longer because the devices won't be available to buy in the US later this week if the White House doesn't intervene in an international patent dispute.
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for online US customers beginning on Thursday afternoon and in its stores on Sunday. The move stems from an October decision by the International Trade Commission restricting Apple's watches with the Blood Oxygen measurement feature as part of an intellectual property dispute with medical technology company Masimo.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The White House had 60 days to review the ITC order issued on October 26, meaning Apple could have kept selling the two affected models in the US through Christmas. But the Cupertino, California, company said in a Monday statement that it is pausing sales early to ensure it complies with the ITC order.
If the ITC's sales ban isn't overturned, Apple pledged to take all measures to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the US as soon as possible.
The Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will remain on sale in the US after Christmas Eve. Previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen aren't affected by the ITC order.

Also Read

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2: What's new, India pricing, and more

Apple brings double tap to Watch 9 and Ultra 2 with watchOS 10.1: Details

Google Messages now supports Ultra HDR image sharing via RCS chats: Report

Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

US, China agencies race to shield secrets from quantum computers: Report

EU investigating Elon Musk's X over possible breaches of social media law

Bhashini: Everything you need to know about AI language translation tool

Moto Days: Motorola reduces Razr 40 foldable smartphones price by Rs 10,000

Nothing to debut new smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress: Report

Topics : Apple Apple Watch Apple India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityChina EarthquakeGold Silver Price TodayIPL 2024 Auction | Top Overseas PlayersDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon