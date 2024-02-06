Google mulls a dedicated YouTube app for Apple Vision Pro headset: Report

Google is planning to launch a dedicated YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro headset, according to a report by The Verge. The company’s spokesperson in a statement to the media outlet said that the Vision Pro app for Google’s video streaming platform is on their roadmap.

“We’re excited to see Vision Pro launch and we’re supporting it by ensuring YouTube users have a great experience in Safari. We do not have any specific plans to share at this time, but can confirm that a Vision Pro app is on our roadmap,” said YouTube spokesperson, Jessica Gibby.

Currently, Vision Pro users can access YouTube only through Safari web browser as Google followed Spotify and Netflix in declining to allow its iPad apps to run on the headset.

Earlier, during an interview with The Verge, Apple spokesperson Jackie Roy stated that YouTube’s 360 and 3D videos are not good enough for the Vision Pro. “Much of this content was created for devices that do not deliver a high-quality spatial experience. In some cases, this content could also cause motion discomfort. We’ve focused our efforts on delivering the best spatial media experience possible including spatial photos and videos, Apple Immersive Video, and 3D movies available on Apple TV,” Roy added. YouTube did not respond when asked about VR and 360 video support on the Vision Pro app.

According to the report, Safari web browser does not have WebXR support, thus, not allowing VR videos from other platforms on the Vision Pro. Commenting on this, Roy said that the company is working on it but it might take some time. “WebXR is still a relatively new open standard and as such it doesn’t take full advantage of the power, performance and interaction capabilities of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS,” she added.

Google has not yet provided the exact launch roadmap for a dedicated YouTube app for the Vision Pro headset and it is yet to be seen if it will just be a tweaked version of the iPad app or Google decides to add much more to it.