Pixel 10: Watch hands-on video, check specs, pricing and pre-order benefits

Google has launched the Pixel 10 series in India, encompassing the standard Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Out of the bunch, the base Pixel 10 smartphone has received the most notable upgrades. This includes a triple camera setup at the back with a 5X telephoto camera, the new Tensor G5 chip, a brighter display, and support for magnetic Pixelsnap (Qi2) wireless charging. Google has also introduced new colours for the base model, such as Indigo and Lemongrass.
Pixel 10 series smartphones, excluding the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, are now available for pre-order in India, with benefits such as bank cashback, an exchange bonus on trade-in, and no-interest equated monthly instalment plans up to 24 months.
Google Pixel 10: hands-on
Google Pixel 10: Price and Availability
- Pixel 10 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Rs 79,999
- Colours: Indigo, Frost, Lemongrass, Obsidian
- Availability: Available for pre-order on Google Store online, general availability from August 28
Google Pixel 10: Pre-order offers
- Bank cashback: Up to Rs 7,000 on EMI purchase with HDFC Bank credit card
- Exchange bonus: Up to Rs 5,000 on exchange of an eligible old device
- No-cost EMI: Up to 24 months
Google Pixel 10: Specifications
- Display: 6.3-inch Actua display, 1080x2424 resolution, 60-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, 3000 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Tensor G5
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 48MP primary with Macro (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide + 10.8MP 5X telephoto
- Front camera: 10.5MP (AF)
- Battery: 4970mAh
- Charging: 30W wired, 15W Pixelsnap wireless (Qi2)
- OS: Android 16 (7 years support)
- Connectivity: Bluetooth v6, Wi-Fi 6E
- Protection: IP68