ROG Xbox Ally, Ally X handhelds to launch on Oct 16, coming to India later

ROG Xbox Ally, Ally X handhelds to launch on Oct 16, coming to India later

Microsoft and ASUS will launch the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X handheld gaming consoles globally on October 16, with release in the Indian market scheduled for a later date

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft and ASUS have confirmed the global release date of two new handheld gaming consoles—the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. Both models will be available starting October 16, 2025, in over thirty markets. The release date for India has not yet been specified, but Microsoft has revealed that an Indian launch will happen post the global launch.

Release date and availability

The ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will launch on October 16 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and several other regions. China will initially receive only the Ally X, with the base model arriving early next year. Additional markets, including India, Brazil, Indonesia, and Thailand, are set to follow later.
 

Pricing and pre-orders

Pricing and pre-order details for the ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X have not yet been announced. Microsoft confirmed that this information will be shared closer to launch.

Features and specifications

Both handhelds run Windows 11 and provide direct access to Xbox Game Pass (where available), Battle.net, and other PC game storefronts. Key features include:
  • Xbox full-screen mode, optimised for handheld gaming with reduced background activity for better performance.
  • Dedicated Xbox button with an enhanced Game Bar overlay for quick access to games, settings, and friends.
  • Unified gaming library that integrates titles from Xbox, Game Pass, and other PC platforms.
  • Multiple play modes, including native play, cloud gaming (where supported), and Xbox Remote Play.
  • AMD Ryzen processors:
    • Xbox Ally: AMD Ryzen Z2 A, designed for balanced performance and battery efficiency.
    • Xbox Ally X: AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme with a dedicated NPU for AI-powered features.

Handheld compatibility program

Xbox also announced the Handheld Compatibility Program, which labels games in the library as either Handheld Optimised or Mostly Compatible. This program aims to ensure smoother play without requiring extensive manual adjustments. Games will also display a Windows Performance Fit indicator to show how well they are expected to run on the device.

Upcoming AI and performance features

The Ally X will support upcoming AI-powered tools starting early next year, including:
 
Automatic Super Resolution (Auto SR) for upscaling games to higher resolutions with smoother frame rates.
AI highlight reels, automatically capturing key gameplay moments for sharing.
 
Microsoft is also preparing advanced shader delivery, which preloads game shaders to improve first-launch performance and reduce battery usage.

Accessories and future updates

The Xbox Ally lineup will support accessories under the Designed for Xbox program. Among them is the ROG Raikiri II Xbox Wireless Controller, due later this year with a 1,000Hz polling rate, anti-drift joysticks, and dual-mode triggers.
 
Microsoft noted that regular software updates are planned to improve docking, controller pairing, display output, and other performance optimisations over time. 

ROG Xbox Ally: Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 A
  • Memory: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
  • Battery: 60Wh
  • Ports:
  • 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • UHS-II microSD card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 670g
  • OS: Windows 11 Home

ROG Xbox Ally X: Specifications

  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme
  • Memory: 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 1TB M.2 SSD (user-upgradable)
  • Battery: 80Wh
  • Ports:
  • 1x USB4 Type-C (Thunderbolt 4 compatible)
  • 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
  • UHS-II microSD card reader
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4
  • Size/Weight: 290.8 x 121.5 x 50.7 mm / 715g
  • OS: Windows 11 Home

Topics : ASUS ROG Xbox gaming consoles Gaming

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

