Google addresses Fitbit's future: No discontinuation of Sense, Versa models

Google addresses Fitbit's future: No discontinuation of Sense, Versa models

Although future Fitbit products remain unclear, it seems unlikely that Google will completely phase out Fitbit smartwatches

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has refuted recent reports that it is discontinuing the Fitbit Versa and Sense lines following the introduction of Pixel smartwatches, according to news platform ArsTechnica.

In response to these reports, a Google spokesperson stated that the company remains committed to Fitbit and its customers. This follows a report by TechRadar on August 18, which suggested that “Fitbit-branded devices will be relegated to Google’s best fitness trackers.”
TechRadar's report claimed that Google would cease production of new Fitbit Sense or Versa models, reserving the smartwatch category exclusively for the Pixel Watch line. However, Google clarified to ArsTechnica that it has recently launched the Fitbit Ace, a smartwatch designed for children, and affirmed that “you’ll continue to see new products and innovation from Fitbit.” The company did not provide details on future Sense or Versa models but confirmed that it has not discontinued these lines.

TechRadar is not the only platform to report on the potential end of Fitbit smartwatches. In an interview with Engadget, Sandeep Waraich, senior director of product management for Pixel Wearables, stated, “Pixel Watch is our smartwatch part of the portfolio.” He noted that in the future, Fitbit’s offerings would focus on “more minimalistic, long-lasting trackers the brand is known for.”

Although future Fitbit products remain unclear, it seems unlikely that Google will completely phase out Fitbit smartwatches.

Recent updates have seen Google remove some features from current Fitbit smartwatches that were available in previous models. For instance, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 no longer include a music app or music control functionalities present in earlier devices. Additionally, Google has discontinued Fitbit accounts, requiring users to switch to Google accounts.

Despite the reduction in features for Fitbit smartwatches, the Pixel Watch line has incorporated functionalities from Fitbit. The latest Pixel Watch 3 includes the Daily Readiness Score, a feature previously exclusive to Fitbit’s Premium subscription, now available at no extra cost to Pixel Watch 3 users.

Topics : Fitbit Google Pixel Smart watch

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

