Samsung previews Galaxy S24 FE inadvertently, reveals key details: Report

Reportedly, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will cost a tad more than the current generation fan-edition model at launch. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a design similar to the Galaxy S24

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Samsung has reportedly begun taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 FE smartphone in select regions, albeit briefly. According to a report by The Verge, the Galaxy S24 FE pre-order page went live on Samsung’s website without any official announcement regarding the smartphone. It appears to have been an error, as the page has since been removed. Nevertheless, this indicates that the upcoming fan-edition model based on the Galaxy S24 could be launching soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: What to expect
The report indicates that the briefly available pre-order page revealed several key specifications of the Galaxy S24 FE, including details about its camera, design, and colour options.
 
The Galaxy S24 FE is likely to feature a design similar to that of the Galaxy S24, replacing the slightly curved frame with a flat, boxy design. The Verge reported that the smartphone was showcased in four colours: pastel blue, mint, graphite, and grey. It is expected to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to feature a 50MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x zoom capabilities. At the front, the smartphone is likely to sport a 10MP shooter.
According to the report, the Galaxy S24 FE will be priced from $649.99. If this pricing is accurate, it will be higher than that of its predecessor, which launched at $599 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1900 peak brightness
  • Processor: Exynos 2400e
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 12MP ultra-wide + 8MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 10MP
  • Battery: 4700 mAh
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus+, IP68


First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

