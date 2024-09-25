Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V40e on September 25 at 12:00 pm. The upcoming model in the Vivo V40 series will be available for purchase on the company's official website and the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The device will be offered in two colourways: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. Serving as a successor to the Vivo V30e, which launched in India in May this year, the smartphone will feature a punch-hole display with curved edges. Here are the details:

Vivo V40e launch: Where to watch Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Vivo V40e launch event will commence at 12:00 pm (IST) on September 25. The launch will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel, and you can also watch the live event via the video embedded at the end of this article.

Vivo V40e: What to expect

The Vivo V40e will feature a 6.77-inch fullHD+ curved display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a 5,500 mAh battery and support for 80W charging. It will feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera (Sony IMX882) with 2x portrait mode and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with an aura light. A 50MP front camera will be available for selfies and video calls. The device will include AI features such as AI Photo Enhancer and AI Eraser.

The Vivo V40e is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device will measure 0.749 cm in thickness and weigh 183 grams.

Vivo V40e: Expected specifications

Display: 6.77-inch, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300

Rear Camera: 50MP + 8MP

Front Camera: 50MP

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Battery: 5,500 mAh

Charging: 80W

Vivo V40e: Livestream