Google to shut 3rd-party Notes, Lists integration on Assistant app

Google will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20.

Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow you to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays.

Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList, and Bring Shopping Lists are among the options, according to 9to5Google.

The developers of AnyList has announced in a blogpost that "Google is shutting down the Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration for non-Google apps on June 20, 2023".

"Unfortunately, this means that beginning June 20, it will no longer be possible to use Google Assistant to add items to AnyList," it added.

Moreover, the report said that the Notes & Lists integration is built on the same Conversational Actions/"Actions on Google" platform that will be phased out next month.

Also Read Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses Majority of men in India love gaming apps; women prefer food: Report Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos Apple supplier Foxconn to make iPhones in Karnataka by April 2024 Online gaming emerging as a viable source of income in India, shows study 91% consumers expect brands to offer immersive, virtual experiences: Report 83% Indian employees willing to delegate work to AI to reduce workload Samsung introduces made in India OLED TVs at Rs 169,990 onwards: Details

Conversational Actions were the first method for third-party developers to integrate with Google Assistant.

However, third-party voice experiences, such as apps and games with visual interactions on Smart Displays or speakers, are no longer a top priority for the company.

Meanwhile, Google has announced it will migrate one per cent of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox and deprecate third-party cookies for them in Q1 2024.

The move will support developers in conducting real-world experiments that assess the readiness and effectiveness of their products without third-party cookies, said Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox.

--IANS

shs/pgh